Senate president: Yobe north APC rallies support for Sen. Lawan

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Yobe North Senatorial district, wants Senate leader, Ahmad Lawan, as Senate President of the ninth assembly.

Alhaji Mella Ladan, Yobe North Zonal Vice Chairman of the party, stated this at a press briefing on Friday in Damaturu,

He said the entire people of the zone, including supporters of the opposition, were united in support of Lawan’s aspiration for the senate president.

Ladan described Lawan as most qualified for the office, considering his experience and vibrancy in the National Assembly.

“You know Lawan is never a bench warmer; his meaningful contributions on the floor of the senate has always provided a direction to the assembly.

“His loyalty to the party leadership from ward, local government, zonal , state and national levels, is never in doubt; his contributions to the stability of the Federal Government after the exit of Bukola Saraki and others to PDP, are exemplary and unique.

“With Dr Ahmad Lawan as senate president , there will be robust executive and legislative working relationship for the benefit of Nigerians,” Ladan said.

According to him, in the last four years, APC wasted precious time on personality clash and unnecessary feuds, which delayed passage of budgets and bills meant to improve the lives of the people.

He cautioned the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party and the presidency against repeating the mistake of 2015, saying: “you must be practically involved in the election of the NASS officers for a vibrant, harmonious and result oriented working relationship to improve the lives of Nigerians.”

Ladan said the senatorial district would storm Abuja to generate support for the senate leader because “he is the most qualified with the requisite experience and character to support the APC national government to succeed.”