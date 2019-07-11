Bonaventure Melah

The leadership of the senate and the House of Representatives, lawmakers and other top government functionaries from different states are expected to join thousands of Nigerians in Aiyetoro Gbede, Kogi State, on Saturday for the burial of late Mama Deaconess Comfort Melaye, the mother of controversial Nigerian lawmaker and activist, Senator Dino Melaye.

According to the funeral timeline announced by the Media and Publicity Sub-committee of the Central Planning Committee, activities related to the programme will take place from Friday July 12 to Saturday July 13, 2019.

Late Mama Deaconess Comfort Melaye died in the presence of her family members in Aiyetoro Gbede on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the age of 70, following a brief illness.

The statement said there would be a wake-keep at the residence of the patriarch of the family, Elder Jonah E. Melaye, located at Jesus Street, Iluafon Quarters, Aiyetoro Gbede by 5:00 on Friday July 12, 2019.

The body of late Mama Deaconess Comfort Melaye will slay in state on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Elder J.E. Melaye’s residence from 8:00am to 10:00am before being committed to mother earth at the Melayes’ Family Compound immediately.

A Funeral Service will hold in her honour same Saturday at the Apostolic Church, Iluafon Assembly in Aiyetoro Gbede by 11:00am prompt.

Thereafter, guests will be entertained at the Girls Secondary School playground, Aiyetoro Gbede, from 1:00pm.

Late Mama Deaconess Comfort Melaye is survived by her husband, Elder J.E. Melaye and children including Senator Dino Melaye, among other relations.