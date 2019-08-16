Days after returning from Saudia Arabia, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, led some senators to pay Sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura.

Senate President, others paying homage to Buhari at Daura

Some of the senators that came along with the Senate President, include Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya, Deputy Senate Leader, Ajayi Borrofice, Deputy whip, Sabi Abdullahi Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe , Minority whip, Sen. Philip Aduda and Deputy Minority whip, Sahabi Ya’u.

Also with them were the three senators from Katsina State, Senator Babba Kaita, Senator Abdullahi Barkiya and Senator Bello Mandiya.

Recall, Lawan returned from the 2019 hajj on Thursday.

While, Buhari had left Abuja for Katsina last Thursday to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir in his hometown of Daura.