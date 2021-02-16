Senate President congratulates Okonjo-Iweala on her emergence as WTO DG — Daily Times Nigeria

Senate President Ahmad Lawan congratulates Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her emergence as the World Trade Organization’s first African and first female director-general ( WTO).

Lawan also congratulates Nigeria on the international stage for the new feat of its great daughter.

He applauds Nigeria’s quiet yet dogged diplomacy and President Muhammadu Buhari’s unwavering devotion, which undeniably led to the acknowledgement of Dr. Okonjo-sterling Iweala’s credentials and her eventual victory in the protracted contest for the very important role.

“I heartily rejoice with Dr. Okonjo-Iweala on this well-deserved victory.

“With her latest feat, the former Nigerian Minister of Finance and Managing Director of the World Bank has again brought honor to Nigeria, Africa, and women everywhere,” Lawan says.

The President of the Senate encourages the new Director-General to use her famous intellect, expertise, resources and honesty to foster global prosperity through fair trade by leading the WTO.

Lawan says the havoc that the Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked on economies around the globe has made her job even more difficult.

He prays that Almighty God will endow her with good health and wisdom in order to succeed in the task.