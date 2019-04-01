Senate Presidency: Pro-Buhari groups back Ndume

Share

Tweet

Pin 1 shares

The Buhari- Osinbajo North East Support Groups have endorsed Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume as Senate President in the 9th National Assembly, saying an Ndume led National Assembly will collaborate with the executive to take Nigeria to the next level. ‎

The group in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Hon. Salisu Sabo‎ said supporters of President Buhari and APC stakeholders from the six states in the North East are canvassing for Senator Ndume.‎

Sabo said Ndume is the most experienced senator from the North East with capacity to lead a National Assembly that will deliver the ideologies of the APC to the people.‎

“Senator Ali Ndume is a high ranking senator who has accumulated a lot of experience in the National Assembly as Minority Leader in the House of Representative and Majority Leader in the 8th Senate who is a core Buharist.‎

‎”‎The office of the Senate president requires a sharp and cerebral mind who has an institutional memory of the working of the legislature at all levels and promotion of multi-sectoral and stakeholders partnerships to facilitate sound legislation for good governance,” Sabo said.

The group insisted that Nigeria needed a Senate president that is seen to be associated with popular aspirations and at the same time address national issues from the point of view of a statesman.‎

“We therefore call on all the distinguished Senators elect to vote Senator Ali Ndume as President of the 9th Senate, not just for the urgent task of the state healing and reconciliation, but also towards the equally big task of stability, progress and justice to all irrespective of social, ethnic and religious background.”‎

The group said Ndume has given political recognition to the North East especially though constructive engagement with the Executive in the handling of insurgency having built and sustained bridges across the various stakeholders within our national polity and internationally.‎