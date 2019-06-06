Senate Presidency, Goje succumbs to pressure, bows out of race

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The race for senate president seat has been narrowed down to a straight fight between Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan and his predecessor, Ali Ndume as the third major contender, Danjuma Goje reportedly bowed out of the race.

The Daily Times gathered that Goje this afternoon succumbed to pressure from President Muhammadu Buhari after a short meeting at the Presidential Villa.

Goje, it was learnt abandoned the ongoing valedictory session of the 8th Senate to attend to President Buhari’s summon where he took in to the President’s wish and agreed to support Senator Ahmed Lawan for the keen race slated for June 11 inauguration date for the 9th National Assembly.

Details later…