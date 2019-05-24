Senate passes re-drafted PIGB, tobacco regulation bill

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Senate on Thursday passed a re-drafted version of Petroleum Industry Governance Bill 2019 which President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier declined assent.

President Buhari had raised concerns over the efficacy of the bill if passed into law and urged the National Assembly to consider the issues raised.

Senate Majority leader, Ahmed Lawan, who is introduced the redrafted bill, noted that a technical committee of the Senate had worked on President Buhari observations and have redrafted the affected clause.

Having relied on order 88(b)(c), the redrafted clause was then committed to the committee of the whole for consideration and passage.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, directed the National Assembly secretariat to take note of observations and corrections made by lawmakers.

Also, the long awaited draft National Tobacco Control Regulations was passed on Thursday.

This bill will empower the Federal Ministry of Health to implement most provisions of the Tobacco Control Act which requires regulation.