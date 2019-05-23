Senate passes Federal Audit Service, NFF, 9 other new bills

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday passed 11 new bills in last minutes efforts to round up the business of the 8th National Assembly.

Notable among the passed bills was the Nigeria Football Federation (Establishment, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB154) which repeals the law governing football administration in the country in the past 20 years.

The new bill seeks to put football administration in Nigeria in the right perspectives and align the management of the round leather game with international best practices.

The passage of the bill followed the clause by clause consideration of the conference Committee report presented by the chairman of Senate committee on Youth and Sports, Sen. Obinna Ogba (Ebonyi Central).)

Also, the upper Chamber passed the Federal Audit Service Bill, 2019 (SB 742).

This bill which was earlier passed and sent to President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2019 for assent was reprocessed.

It seeks to strengthen the powers if the office of the Auditor General of the Federation to audit government agencies and parastatals.

The chairman Senate committee on Public Account while presenting the report of the Committee held that the important Bill will help in fighting corruption by ensuring that government agencies are promptly audited.

Other bills passed include National Assembly Budget and Research Office (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB736); Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria Bill, 2019; Chartered Institute of Social Work Practitioners (Est, etc) Bill, 2019; Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences Bill, 2019;

Corporate Bodies (Members Emolument) Act (Repeal) Bill, 2019 and National Institute for Brackish Water Fisheries Research, Ngo- Andoni (Est, etc), Bill 2019.

The rest are Nigeria Council for Management Development Bill 2019; Traffic Warden Service Bill, 2019 and the Nigeria Road Safety Commission Bill, 2019.