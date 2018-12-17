Senate panel raises alarm over plot to cause fuel scarcity at Christmas

The Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream) has raised the alarm over a plot by those it described as “saboteurs in the sector” to cause scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and cause artificial scarcity and return queues at filling stations during the Christmas and New Year season. Chairman of the committee, Senator Kabiru Marafa, who disclosed this at the weekend, said his panel was working to avert the plan as they had already notified the executive arm. Sen. Marafa disclosed this to State House Correspondents after a meeting at the weekend with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential villa, Abuja. He said that the untoward development was a fallout of a disagreement by stakeholders in the sector which the Senate committee was handling with a view to resolve the issues. He said: “There has been some disquiet in the industry regarding marketers’ payment with Ministry of Finance, DMO and the Central Bank, which we feel if not carefully handled, some enemies of the administration might bring about technical issues that could lead to queues on the line.” But the lawmaker, while expressing concern over the issues, stated that “some people are not too happy about it and they want to sabotage the efforts of the government,” hence his visit to the State House to brief President Buhari on the issue. “I’m the chairman and the President being the Minister of Petroleum Resources, I came to share some information and tap on his versatile experience in the industry as a former Minister of Petroleum Resources forty years ago. So, there is abundant experience there.” Senator Marafa, who also dismissed threats by tank owners to shut down, a development which could cause hardship citizens during the festive period, said there was fuel stored in all the depots across the country, enough to serve the people up to the next six months. Marafa said: “Government has provided enormous quantities of petroleum products across the country that can last the country up to six months through NNPC. “There is fuel in the country, in our seas, in our depots all across the country. But there are some technicalities now regarding payment of subsidies, forex differentials and interest, which this government inherited. “They are not a creation of this government. However, government is a continuum and when the President came in he was confronted with it and he agreed, saying fine I have stopped subsidy but since there are claims, we will look into it and pay. “But now the bureaucratic nature of the computations is what dragged up to this time and depots owners are not too happy with what the Ministry of Finance has done and may be some other agencies. So, we have been on it in the Senate and the House of Representatives for almost two weeks now. “Finally today (Friday), I have had quality time with Mr. President and we have looked into the whole thing. By next week, we will invite all the stakeholders. I believe we should be able to get to the root of the matter. As far the depots owners we are going to plead with them again to give more time, especially now that we have discussed with the head of the executive arm of government. So, I’m sure everything will be resolved in the next few days.” Mathew Dadiya, Abuja