Senate orders probe of attack on Ogembe

The Senate on Wednesday set up an Ad hoc Committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the destruction and violence against the Empowerment Program of Senator Ahmed Salau Ogembe (Kogi Central Senatorial District) and determine the involvement of the Nigeria Police Force or other persons, authority at the local government areas and recommend measures to curb further occurrence.

The Senate as well condemned the act in its totality and consider it a threat to democracy, and asked the committee to look into the disruption of the empowerment programme and report back to the whole house

The police was expected to answer questions on how policemen were used to intimidate supporters of Senator Ogembe on the eve of the March 3, 2018 empowerment programme and failure of Police to provide security for the gathering despite seeking police permission from the Area Command of the Nigeria Police covering Okenne, Okehi and Adavi local government areas of the state.

This followed a report of creased and alarming spate of political intimidation and violence in Kogi Central Senatorial District of Kogi State, by Senator Ahmed Salau Ogembe (Kogi Central). who said an empowerment programme organized for his Constituents at Afirms Hotel, Ora Street, Lagos Highway, Okene was disrupted by hoodlums and miscreants.

Coming under Order 42 and 52, he said the Nigerian Police Force Area Commander, Okene, and the Divisional Police Officer of Okene, Okehi and Adavi LGAS are very much aware of the empowerment programme and the political violence unleashed on beneficiaries and supporters gathered to witness the event and did nothing;

The Senate was worried: that indeed, political violence, kidnappings, killings, assassinations of the Constituents and Political Supporters in Kogi Central Senatorial District, Kogi State has become the order of the day and the police has chosen to turn a blind eye.

Ogembe said “further worried: that l, as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. cannot go to my senatorial district to carry out a peaceful empowerment program for my Constituents without being harassed and intimidated:

“Deeply worried: that, a lot of my Constituents and supporters were thoroughly beaten up, badly injured and some of them kidnapped and later dumped in bushes and uncompleted buildings. Indeed, as l speak, a lot of my Constituents are lying critically injured and traumatized in hospitals across Kogi Central Senatorial District, Knows: and acknowledged that the Right to Peaceful Assembiy and Association is one of the Fundamental Rights contained in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, (as amended) which is the Supreme Law of the Country:

“Troubled: that the Nigeria Police Force Area Commander and the Divisional Police Officers of Okene, Okehi and Adavi, which are Local Government Areas under Kogi Central Senatorial District, seems to be under undue influence and strong control of the Local Government Area Administrators.

He said this political intimidation and violence could not be divulgin from build up to the 20i9 general elections which is less than a year away.

Ogembe suggested that if nothing is done to ensure that the Nigerian Police Force carries out their statutory responsibilities as enshrined in constitution and their enabling act, there might be a complete breakdown of law and order in Kogi Central Senatorial District and indeed the whole of Kogi State in the upcoming 2019 general elections.

Expressing concern over constant enmity between federal legislators and their state governors over difference in political interests, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe (Abia South) said the use of state security apparatus to intimidate political opponents put a question on the call for state police.

Senator Godswill Akpabio said the incident call for worry not only about Kogi State but for the entire country and the 2019 election. He described it as a major threat to democracy.

Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West) said it is high time that the Federal Government declare a state of emergency in Kogi State.

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu appealed to his colleagues to take the matter serious, saying the only institution that can save the country and her democracy is not the National Assembly.

While berating Governor Bello for his act of intimidation and for encouraging violence in the state, he said “the road he is travelling will not lead him anywhere. God will show him that he is God of justice”

