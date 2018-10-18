 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Senate orders CBN to suspend ATM card maintenance charges

October 18, 2018

The Senate has called on Central Bank of Nigeria to suspend ATM card maintenance charges.

Office of the Senate President tweeted the decision on its official handle.Nigerian ATM card holders are usually charged yearly fees for owning the card.

BREAKING: Today, the Nigerian Senate passed a resolution calling on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to suspend the ATM card maintenance charges being deducted from customers.https://t.co/englKR9uKr

— The Senate President (@SPNigeria) October 17, 2018

Realwan Adesegun

Realwan Adesegun

