Senate moves to alleviate obstacle to passport renewal by Nigerians abroad

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday took a positive step towards alleviating impediments to international passport renewal by Nigerians residing abroad.

It mandated its committees on Interior and Foreign Affairs to engage the Executive, specifically, ministers of both the Interior and Foreign Affairs; the Comptroller General of Immigration as well as Nigerian Ambassadors/Consular Officers of indicted countries to consider measures making it possible to renew travel passports documents abroad by post.

To ease the process of renewing their passport at the country’s foreign missions, the Red Chamber wanted the number of centres where passports can be renewed abroad to be increased.

The committees were also mandated to ensure the removal of the existence of middlemen and to hold regular and or periodic assessments of the activities of Nigeria’s Foreign Missions.

These resolutions were consequent upon a motion by Senator Matthew Urhoghide (Edo South), who lamented the hardships faced by Nigerians in renewing their travel passports outside the shores of Nigeria.

The senator said some Nigerians are on the road for days in – end to the renewal centres from their places of residence, “a situation which affects their jobs, finances and even safety of life “

He added that “all of the passport renewal applicants spend months trying to renew their expired passports. The only ones who get speedy attention are those that pay to the middlemen or directly to the embassy officials”.

Urhoghide stated further that the Nigerian image abroad is already bastardized and these practices are contributory since they have been going on for quite some time now.

He said those worst hit by these hardships were Nigerians in the United States, Canada, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Australia, and other places where a huge number of Nigerians reside.

He said aside from the small number of passport centres abroad, visa issuance, passport renewal, and several other services rendered by the Nigerian Embassies in many countries of the world have been turned into rackets by Nigerian officials and their foreign partners who connive to make life unbearable for their kinsmen that they were employed to serve.

This development, he said, was unacceptable and must be discouraged forthwith.

He argued that unless urgent steps were taken now and decisively, “everything we believe in as a nation and have worked for and continue to work to achieve will be undermined.”