Senate minority caucus hails Obaseki, says victory buried godfatherism

The Senate Minority Caucus has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki over his resounding victory in Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, Daily Times gathered.

In a statement on Sunday in Abuja by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, the Caucus said as sweet as the victory, it also signals a new dawn and the ultimate end of godfatherism in Nigeria politics.

Senator Abaribe who also hailed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for its tenacity and resilience in the face of manifest intimidations, said the victory further confirmed that power ultimately belongs to the people and not to some few individuals who think they can play God and toy with the will and wishes of the people.

“Going forward, I believe that the Edo people through their overwhelming endorsement of Governor Obaseki and PDP sent the right signal across, affirming that never again should any political party succumb to the undemocratic machination of some few, who like to play tin-god because of their supposedly rich pocket.

“This victory is a soothing balm not only for Edo people but also for the entire country especially against the backdrop of the excruciating sufferings and hardship foisted on the people by the All Progressive Congress (APC) led federal government’, said Abaribe.

As the Caucus congratulated Governor Obaseki, the PDP family, it urged the people of Ondo State to be ready to replicate what has happened in Edo State so that Nigeria will be returned to genuine and people-oriented democracy.

