Senate leadership election rekindles hope in democracy, says activist

An Enugu-based non -governmental organisation, Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network says the transparent process of the election of the Senate leadership has rekindled hope in Nigeria’s democracy.

The President of the group, Olu Omotayo disclosed this on Tuesday in an interview in Enugu.

Omotayo, who reacted to the exercise, said that the conduct of senators in the election of the president and deputy president of the 9th Senate was commendable.

It would be recalled that senators had during the inauguration of the 9th Senate yesterday elected Sen. Ahmed Lawan (APC), representing Yobe North as Senate president while Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege (APC) representing Delta Central was elected as deputy president of the Senate.

Omotayo said that Nigeria had by the outcome of the exercise shown the world that it can do something in a transparent manner and urged the lawmakers to work harmoniously with the executive arm of government to move the country forward.

He said that both arms of government were bound to disagree at some point, but that national interest should always take pre-eminence, adding that “we expect the lawmakers to cooperate with the executive arm of government to move this country forward.

“It does not mean that the Senate cannot check the excesses of the executive and vice versa, but we have to avoid a repeat of the ugly incidences of the 8th Senate.”

Omotayo said that the outcome of the election was expected as the ruling party has learnt its lessons from its experiences in the life of the 8th Senate.

“I cannot say that the leadership of the APC dictated for the senators on whom to elect. It is just a matter of party discipline. The APC is more in number in the Senate and we expected them to win,” Omotayo said.