Senate halts 5G deployment, criminalises ransom payment

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The hope of deploying the 5G telecommunication network in Nigeria was dashed as the Senate on Wednesday suspended plans to roll out the technology in the country.

This is as the upper legislative chamber asked the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to study the trend of 5G deployment across the world with the aim of ascertaining the health hazard of the technology.

The Senate further advised them to embark on massive public enlightenment campaign before rolling out the 5G technology in the country.

The Senate resolution was reached after a clause by clause consideration of the report of its joint Committees on Science and Technology, ICT, Cyber Crime and Primary Health.

Rumours across the world including Nigeria had linked Covid-19 to 5G technology, prompting the Senate to embark on a thorough investigation that took the Committee one year to conclude.

While it could not establish any link between the 5G technology and the Covid -19 pandemic the Senate asked the MNOs to put on hold all plans to deploy 5G network and in the next six months carry out scientific research to confirm if the 5G network technology has effect on public health.

“Also concerning the interaction between Covid-19 and 5G network technologies, the Joint Committee confirms and is convinced that there is no connection between them.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is caused by biological virus- which is scientifically unconnected with the 5G technology”.

“While the Joint Committee clarifies that there is no 5G deployment in Nigeria at the moment and that no liscence has been issued to any Mobile Number Operator on commercial basis, it is our recommendation that Nigeria should still observe the trend of 5G deployments around the globe and engage in extensive sensitization of the public through all channels before commencement of commercial deployments in the country”.

The Senate said given the newness of the technology, it was imperative that Nigeria ‘testing it and research into its potential health risk that may arise from the deployment of 5G network.

The lawmakers called on other relevant agencies to put in place necessary infrastructure and technology for the smooth deployment of 5G Network in the country.

The Senate had on the 5th of May, 2020 following a motion by Senator Uche Ekwunife (PDP, Anambra Central) mandated the Joint Committee to conduct investigation into “the status of 5G network in Nigeria and its technological impact on Nigerian citizens.”