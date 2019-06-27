By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday said the Senate’s commitment to a healthy banking sector and other financial institutions remain sacrosanct.

Lawan gave the assurance while addressing the management team of the National Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) led by its Managing Director, Umar Ibrahim in his office.

He expressed optimism that members of the 9th Senate are desirous of a stable economy which he said can only be achieved through collaboration by all players in the financial sector.

The Senate president commended the efforts of the NDIC over the years for protecting customers’ interest and their various engagements such as workshops, public hearings and monitoring, saying the National Assembly will not relent in its oversight functions to ensure the common man is positively impacted in the scheme of things.

“NDIC is a very important institution of government. You have the mandate to make our banking system work. I am delighted you have done that over the years. We in the Senate will continue to work closely together with you. Our relevant committees will partner with you to ensure that citizens are not short-changed,” he said.

The Senate President assured his guests that the NDIC Act pending in the Senate will receive urgent attention as soon as the Senate resumes, adding that “we are going to work on the amendment. All the issues confronting the financial sector and regulations will not be whittled down for the interest of Nigerians. We have the responsibility to make sure that this economy reclaims its lost glory.

“We cannot have a stable economy and without a healthy banking system, so we will continue in our duties to ensure that our banking system is reliable.”

In his remarks, the NDIC Managing Director, Umar Ibrahim congratulated Lawan and the newly sworn-in senators, reiterating that the NDIC is prepared to work with the National Assembly for the safety of the banking and financial sector in Nigeria.

He said the corporation has been able to achieve tremendous success in the area of support to keep ailing banks alive and to tackle cyber -crimes, adding that “we will ensure we gain more mileage in this regards.”

The managing director noted that about 60 per cent of Nigerians still find it difficult to access banking facilities, assuring that the corporation is working hard to ease the trend and make available avenues to contain the situation.