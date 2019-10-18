The Senate has refuted allegation that the legislature is enmeshed in allotment of jobs slots by government agencies.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Adedayo Adeyeye, on Thursday, denied knowledge of an alleged involvement of the Senate in secret recruitment in Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

The Daily Times recalls that a segmented of the media on Thursday reported a brewing crisis in the Senate following alleged allocation of 100 job vacancy slots in the Federal Inland Revenue Service to the leadership of the Senate.

It was further alleged that the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, took 26 slots for members of his constituency while leaving the remaining 74 to the eight other Principal Officers of the Senate.

Reacting to the issue during the inaugural meeting of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs on Thursday, Senator Adeyeye said he was not aware of the development, adding that the committee will investigate the matter.

Adeyeye said: “I am supposed to give you facts and honestly, I am just hearing about this matter. I will need to investigate, make appropriate contact with the Committee, get the gist of their investigation and also meet with leadership of the Senate. Until then, I can’t say anything about it. I don’t want to tell you what isn’t correct.”

Asked further if he was trying to shield his colleagues who were fingered, Senator Adeyeye insisted he was not aware of any deal with federal agencies.

“It is not correct. I told you I haven’t been in Abuja, I haven’t been around for some time. In fact, I wanted the media to be briefed on Tuesday, I ran helter-skelter to get Committee members to do the briefing on my behalf.

“I haven’t been around. I have been so busy that I didn’t have the time to even check my internet at all. That’s the truth. So, you don’t expect me to come here and give you incorrect information. That’s the truth. I need to conduct my own investigation, find out and brief you on it later”.