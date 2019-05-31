Senate confirms Sadiq president FCT Customary Court of Appeal

By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Senate has confirmed Justice Abubakar Musa Sadiq as President of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Customary Court of Appeal.

The confirmation of Justice Sadiq, a nominee of President Muhammadu Buhari was concluded in less than fifteen minutes after the President’s letter seeking the confirmation of his appointment was read on the floor of the Senate on Thursday.

To accelerate the confirmation, the Senate suspended its rule which stipulates that Justice Sadiq’s nomination should have been referred to the Senate Committee on Judiciary for screening.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over plenary had earlier read a letter from the President seeking Senate’s confirmation of Justice Sadiq.

Senate Leader, Sen. Ahmed Lawan moved Order 1(b) of the Senate Rule to shelve the necessary processes giving the timing of the duration of the 8th Senate and the importance of the appointment to national development and effectiveness of the judiciary.

While urging the Senate to confirm the nomination at the committee of the whole, Sen. Lawan also moved for the suspension of Senate Order 17 to allow the Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang lead the nominee into the Senate chamber

Justice Sadiq after reading his brief resume was asked to take a bow while the Senate upon reverting back to plenary confirmed his appointment.

Appreciating his colleagues for taking the confirmation in the overall interest of the nation, the Senate leader said the Senate has demonstrated the importance of harmonious relationship among the three arms of government.

He said it was commendable that the National Assembly could suspend its rule for an accelerated confirmation of an appointee of the executive.

Sen. Lawan therefore, urged the judiciary not to let the nation down, but to continue to be the bastion of hope to all Nigerians.