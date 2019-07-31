By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed and approved the nomination of all 43 nominees forwarded by President Muhammadu Buhari for appointment as ministers.

All the ministers- designate were unanimously accorded parliamentary approval after the screening of the last batch of nominees yesterday.

Recall that the Senate had on July 24 commenced the screening of the 43 ministerial nominees.

Also recall that majority of the nominees enjoyed the parliamentary privilege of taking a bow, though such privilege is exclusively reserved for former or serving members of state or national assemblies.

President Buhari had on July 23 forwarded to the Senate, names of 43 persons nominated for confirmation as ministers. This was coming almost two months into the inauguration of the 9th session of the 4th republic and almost five months since the President’s inauguration for a second term on February 29.

Former ministers that made the list include Dr. Chris Ngige (labour) Abubakar Malami (justice), Lai Mohammed (information), Ogbonnaya Onu (science and technology), Babatunde Fashola (power, works and housing), Rotimi Amaechi (transport), Adamu Adamu (education), Hadi Sirika (aviation), Osagie Ehinare (minister of state health), Zainab Ahmed (finance), Mohammed Bello (FCT) and Baba Shehuri (works).

Making a surprise appearance on the list are the spokesperson of Buhari’s campaign, Festus Keyamo, Senator Godswill Akpabio, former Governor ofOsun state, Rauf Aregbesola, former Deputy Governor of Plateau state, Paullen Tallen, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, Chief Timpre Silva and Senator Gbemisola Saraki.

Others include Senator Adeleke Mamora from Lagos state, a Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Executive Commissioner of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Sunday Dare and executive chairman of the Pension Transition Administrative Department (PTAD), Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor.

Surprisingly missing on the list however, are former Internal Affairs Minister, Maj. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazzau, Defence Minister, Col. Murktar Dan Ali, Communications Minister, Adebayo Shittu, Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung and Health Minister, Prof. Isaac Adewole.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has no candidate on the list of nominees.

The full list at a glance: Ikechukwu Oga (Abia); Mohammed Musa Bello (Adamawa); Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom); Chris Ngige (Anambra); Sharon Ikeazu (Anambra); Adamu Adamu (Bauchi); Maryam Katagum (Bauchi);

Timi Sylva (Bayelsa); George Akume (Benue); Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno); Goddy Agba (Cross Rivers); Festus Keyamo (Delta) and Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi).

Others are Osagie Enakhire (Edo); Clement Agba (Edo); Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti); Geofrey Onyeama (Enugu); Ali Issa Pantami (Gombe); Emeka Nwajiuba (Imo); Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa); Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna);

Mohammed Mahmoud (Kaduna); Sabo Nanunu (Kano); Bashir Salihi Magashi (Kano); Hadi Sirika (Katsina); Abubakar Malami (Kebbi); Rahmatu Ahmadu Tijani (Kogi); Lai Mohammed (Kwara); Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara); Raji Fashola (Lagos) and Olorunnimbe Momora (Lagos).

Also on the list are Muhammed Abdullahi (Nasarawa); Zubeira Dada (Niger); Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun); Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo); Rauf Aregbesola (Osun); Sunday Dare (Oyo); Pauline Tallen (Plateau); Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers); Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi (Sokoto); Saleh Mohammed (Taraba);

Abubakar Aliyu (Yobe) and Sadiya Umar Farouk (Zamfara).