Senate confirms 22 NPC commissioners, rejects one, to screen 9 ICPC nominees

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of 22 nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari as commissioners for the National Population Commission (NPC).

Their confirmation followed presentation of report of the Committee on National Identity Card and National Population Commission on screening of 23 nominees for confirmation of appointment as commissioners of the NPC.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi (PDP, Kaduna North), said the committee did not clear Dr. Abdulmalik Mohammed Durunnguwa because of discrepancies in the certificate he presented.

After much deliberation on the matter, the lawmakers through a voice vote, unanimously agreed that the committee should carry out investigation on the matter and report back in plenary.

Confirmed by the Senate includes Nwanne Nwabuisi from Abia State, Dr. Clifford Zirra (Adamawa), Dr. Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra), Isa Buratai (Borno), Navy Capt. Charles Ogwa, rtd (Cross River), Sir Ricard Odibo (Delta), Okereke Onuabuchi (Ebonyi), Olusegun Aiyejina (Edo), Ejike Ezeh (Enugu) and Hon. Abubakar Danburam from Gombe State.

Others are Prof. Uba Nnabue (Imo), Suleiman Lawal (Kano), Prof. Jimoh Isah (Kogi), Dr. Sa’adu Alanamu (Kwara), Nasir Kwarra (Nasarawa), Aliyu Datti (Niger), Mrs. Seyi Olusanya (Ogun), Dr. Olanadiran Iyantan (Ondo), Senator Mudashiru Hussain (Osun), Mrs. Cecilia Dapoet (Plateau), Dr. Ipalibo Harry (Rivers) and Sale Saany from Taraba State.

In his remarks, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the plenary, congratulated the nominees and urged them to discharge their duties effectively.

Also, the upper chamber is set to screen nine nominees of Buhari into the board of directors of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

This followed the executive communication by President Buhari to the upper legislative chamber on the request for confirmation of the nominees, which was read by the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe North) during plenary.

The President is seeking confirmation of the nominees for appointment into the anti-corruption agency in accordance with the provision of Section 38(6) of the ICPC (Establishment) Act, 2000.

After the Leader had read the letter, Ekweremadu directed that the committee, chaired by Senator Chukwuka Utazi (PDP, Enugu North), should screen the nominees and report back to the plenary within two weeks.

The appointees are Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye from Osun State as chairman, Dr. Grace N. Chinda from Delta, Mr. Okolo Titus (Enugu), Barrister Obiora Igwedebia (Anambra), Mrs. Olubukola Balogun (Lagos) and Justice Adamu Bello from Katsina State.

Others are Hannatu Muhammed from Jigawa, Abdullahi Maikano Saidu from Niger and Yahaya Dauda from Nasarawa State as members of the commission.