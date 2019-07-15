The Senate has joined other Nigerians to condole with the family of Afenifere leader and elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti over Friday’s murder of his daughter, Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, along the Akure -Ore Road in Ondo state.

It described the gruesome killing of the 58 –year- old Mrs. Olakunrin as very sad, devastating and a worrisome development.

A statement by Senator Dayo Adeyeye, the Senate spokesperson on Sunday reads: “the National Assembly (Senate) is disturbed by the spare of incessant attacks and wanton killings of citizens either by herdsmen, hired assassins, kidnappers and other men of the underworld that are having field days in wrecking havoc on the life and properties of innocent citizens in the country. How have we gone this bad?”

The Senate emphasized that security to life is a fundamental right of every citizen; therefore, Nigerians deserve this right from the government all the time.

While condemning this heinous and barbaric act, the Senate urged the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to begin a massive manhunt for the killers of late Mrs. Olakunrin and ensure that the perpetrators of this gruesome killing are apprehended.

“Also, measures to prevent future occurrence of such incident should be put in place by improving the security architecture on Nigerian highways, social gatherings and worship centres across the country.

“The Senate will cooperate with the executive and create enabling legislative environment towards solving this security crisis in the country. It will consider favourably, every appropriation request from the executive targeted at strengthening security in the country,” said Adeyeye.

The Senate further extended its condolences to the elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti and the entire family and prayed God will console and be with the entire family in the hour of bereavement.