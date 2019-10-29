The Senate on Tuesday directed the management of the University of Maiduguri to halt the increase in registration and tuition fees by the institution from N25,000 N129,000.

The directive followed a motion by Sen. Abubukar Kyari (APC-Borno) on the increase of registration and tuition fees by the authorities of the university.

Kyari, who brought the motion under the matter of urgent public importance, having cited order 42 and 52 of the Senate Rule, said that the new charges were worrisome.

He said that the increment was from 40 per cent to 400 per cent .

He said that the increment, if allowed to prevail, would force students especially those from Borno to drop out of school.

This, he said, would make the affected students to become public nuisance, given the challenge of insurgency in the state.

Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau (APC-Kano), said that there was the need for the Federal Government via the National Universities Commission (NUC)to unify the payment of tuition by federal universities.

The senate, after an affirmative voice vote mandated its committee on Tertiary Education and Tetfund to investigate the matter and report to plenary in two weeks.

The senate also considered the first reading of 11 bills at plenary.

The bills include the National Commission for Education of Child Destitution Establishment Bill 2019, sponsored by Sen.Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto), Federal College of Education, Sabon Birini Establishment Bill 2019 by Sen.Gobir Abdullahi (APC-Sokoto).

Others are Tertiary Education Trust Fund Amendment Bill 2019, sponsored by Sen. Betty Apiafi (PDP Rivers), Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2019, sponsored by Sen.Movie Omo-Agege (APC Delta).

The Senate also adjourned plenary to Nov. 5 after two weeks of budget defence by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The current adjournment to Nov. 5 is to enable various committees present and defend their reports on budget defence by MDAs to the Senate Sub-committee on Appropriation.

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan commended the committees for their efforts in conducting the budget defence for the MDAs.

He said that the committees had shown dedication and commitment to the service of father land.

Lawan said that Tuesday was the final day for the defence of budget by MDAs,while various committees would begin to appear before the appropriation sub-committee from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5.

(NAN)

