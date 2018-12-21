Senate calls for probe of Badeh’s death

The Senate on Thursday urged the Federal Government to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshall Alex Badeh, on Tuesday. It also urged security agencies to search and rescue Badeh’s personal staff held bondage by the assailants. These resolutions were reached after the Senator representing Adamawa North, Binta Mashi Garba, sponsored a motion on the demise of the late Defence Chief during plenary on Thursday. The motion was co- sponsored by Sen. Bala Ibn Na’Allah (Kebbi South). Senator Garba noted that Badeh, born on 10th January, 1957 served as Chief of Defence Staff from April 2014 to July 2015 during which he initiated the construction of the Defence Headquarters extension complex fitted with a befitting Joint Operations rooms, conference hall, office spaces and penthouse. Senator Garba also noted that the late Badeh established the Armed Forces Radio broadcasting from Moghadishu Cantonment to tackle the challenge of negative media coverage against the Nigerian military. The Senate was saddened that the late Defence Chief died from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm alongside his driver while one of his personal staff is still held hostage by the assailants. In his contribution, Senator Shehu Sani, called on the Federal Government to take the issue of security seriously, stressing the need to investigate unresolved cases of high profile murders. On his part, Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, called for the deployment of Close Circuit TV Camera in all nooks and crannies of the country to aid investigation. Also in his contribution, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, urged the security agencies to provide effective security throughout the country, while urging for the rescue of the late Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh’s personal staff still being held hostage by the assailants. After deliberation, the lawmakers observed a minute of silence in his honour. Meanwhile, the upper Chamber on Thursday adjourned plenary till January 16 next year.