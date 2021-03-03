Senate calls for completion of Abadigba power project in Kogi

The Senate on Wednesday mandated its Committee on Power, to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Power and develop necessary steps for immediate completion of the Abadigba -Egwume power project in Kogi.

The Senate resolution is sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Sen.Isah Jibri (APC Kogi).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the debate was titled; “Need for Immediate Completion of the Abadigba-Egwume Power plant project, in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.”

Jibrin in his lead debate noted that the Federal Government had in 2007 embarked on the construction of the project, against the backdrop of persistent poor power supply in Dekina Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the project has advanced with the installation of the various equipment, including three giant power plants and two transformers, in readiness for connection with Geregu Power Station at Ajaokuta.

He, however, expressed concern that the project had become one of the abandoned projects in the country, as no effort had been made to complete it after 13 years.

He said the non-completion of the project had led to the destruction of some of the connecting wires and cables, due to bush burning and vandalism.

He informed the senate that the project was at a 70 percent completion stage, based on the assessment by the engineers.

Jibrin further said that minimal additional funding was required to complete the project.

According to him, the eventual completion of the power project will boost production activities and facilitate economic development.

In his own contribution, Sen.Yakubu Oseni (APC Kogi) said the completion of the power project would help improve economic activities and create jobs for the teeming population of youths in the state.