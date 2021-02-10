Senate asks Foreign Affairs C'mttee to screen Olonisakin, Buratai, others...

Tunde Opalana, Abuja.

The Senate on Wednesday referred to its Committee on Foreign Affairs request by President Muhammadu Buhari for confirmation of five person, including the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff and three service chiefs as Non -Career Ambassador -Designate.

The nominees are; General Abayomi Olonisakin (rtd) from Ekiti State, Lt. General Tukur Buratai (rtd) from Borno State, Vice Admiral Ibok -Ete Ibas (rtd) from Cross River, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (rtd) from Bauchi State and Air Vice Marshall Muhammad Usman (rtd) from Kano.

The committee was to report back to the Senate in two weeks time.

This was consequent upon the presentation of the Executive Communication conveying the President’s request by the Senate Leader, Abdulllahi Yahaya.

In the same vein, names of President Buhari’s appointees for position of Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs were referred to the joint committees on Defence, Army, Navy and Air Force.

The newly appointed security chiefs are; Maj. General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff and Air Vice Marshall Isiaka Snap, Chief of Air Staff.

The joint Committee was given two weeks to carry out the screening.

In furtherance of the consideration of Executive Communication, the Senate as well asked its committee on Judiciary,Human Rights and Legal Matters to within two weeks screen Larry Obinna Collins Chukwu, nominated by the President for appointment as Commissioner in the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.

The Upper Chamber’s Committee on Finance was also given two weeks to screen Barr. Victor Chinemerein Muruako as chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission.