Senate approves N148 billion promissory notes for 5 states

The Senate has approved payment of N148,141,969,161.24 promissory notes to Bayelsa, Cross River, Ondo, Osun and Rivers States as refund for projects executed on behalf of the Federal Government.

This followed the adoption of a report by Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, led by Sen. Ordia Clifford (PDP-Edo), at plenary on Tuesday.

The Federal Government had sought the approval of the Senate for issuance of promissory notes for refund on federal projects executed by state governments.

The request was contained in a letter addressed to President of Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan by President Muhammadu Buhari, read at plenary.

The Senate had referred the matter to the Committee on Local and Foreign Debts for further legislative input. Ordia, while presenting the report of the committee said the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Federal Commissioners of Finance and Works in the five states had briefed the committee on details of the projects.

He said the committee was presented with documents relating to the approvals of the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing for execution of the projects, certificates of completion among other documents.

Ordia therefore, moved that the Senate approve the committee’s recommendation by approving issuance of N148,141,969,161.24 total promissory notes to the state governments.

He listed the amount due to the five states as, Bayelsa, N38,404, 564,783.40 ; Cross River, N18,394,732,608.85; Ondo, N7,822,147,577.08; Osun, N4,567,456,673.63 and Rivers, N78,953,067,518.29 Contributing, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said the records showed that PDP states had the highest refund.

“If you look at the list of states, only two are APC states and they have the least in terms of refund, this is fantastic and a mark of leadership by the Federal Government.

“This shows tolerance, this shows leadership by this administration,” Lawan said.

READ ALSO: ‘Senate unaware of plans to sell national assets’

The Senate also at plenary approved report of the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions on confirmation of Appointments of members of Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) presented to it by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The approval followed presentation of the report by Chairman of the Committee, Sen Ayo Akinyelure, (PDP Ondo) and consideration of same at the Committee of the Whole.

The confirmed members of the CCB are, Benedict Umeano, Anambra representing the South-East, Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma, Edo, representing South-South and Olayinka Babatunde Balogun, Ogun, representing South -West.