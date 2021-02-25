Senate Approves ₦1.3Bn For Teargas — Daily Times Nigeria

A total of ₦11.3 billion was approved by the Senate on Wednesday as the budget of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund for the 2020 fiscal year.

The sum of ₦1.3 billion from the total amount was allocated for the procurement of teargas while about ₦1 billion was allocated for the procurement of arms and ammunition.

The approval was a sequel to the consideration and adoption of the harmonized report of the senate and House of Representatives committee on police affairs.

The approval comes a week after President Muhammadu Buhari transmitted the budget to the Senate for consideration and approval. The implementation of the budget would lapse on April 30, 2021.