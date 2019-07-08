Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Sahabi Yau’ Alhaji, has commended the Zamfara state Police Command for securing the release of no fewer than 40 people held in various hideouts by the volunteer vigilante groups and bandits in the state.

He urged security operatives to intensify efforts to ensure that everyone still in captivity regains his or her freedom.

The senator also commended the state government over its commitment and relentlessness in ensuring that peace returns to Zamfara state by deploying measures that would once more infuse confidence in the psyche of the inhabitants of the state and re-assure them that their plights and aspirations will be addressed.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, Sen. Yau’ expressed concerns over the senseless attacks by bandits and the alarming rate of bloodbath as well as the wanton destruction of economic activities and called on the security operatives to step up their game with the view to return the state to its old peaceful days.

Describing the killings in the state as unacceptable, the senator called on all stakeholders to do everything within their reach to end the killings, stressing that the search for an enduring peace is a task for all patriots to accomplish, adding that as long as there is no peace in Zamfara, the state would steadily remain on the path of retrogression and vulnerability.

He maintained that as a lawmaker, he would do everything within his powers to ensure that the state takes its rightful position through legislation and other acceptable means of interventions.