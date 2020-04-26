The Solar powered borehole promised by Sen Victor Umeh has commenced in earnest in line with stipulated design.

Senator Umeh, who represented Anambra Central at the National Assembly, moved a motion for the inclusion of a nominee from South East and South South in Federal Government planned reconstitution of EFCC.

It would be recalled that on 24th January 2019, during Senator Victor Umeh’s tour of Nkpor community at St Alphonsus Catholic Church, Nkpor while making his speech, Umeh recounted the history of Anambra State and the role of the All Progressive Grand Allaince (APGA) government played in bringing about a new Anambra, and ended with promise of solar powered borehole to Nkpor community.

Umeh said: “In 2006, APGA chased PDP out of this state, then PDP messed up our security system in Anambra State. Today, APGA has restored security system in Anambra State, we are the safest state in Nigeria today.

“Before 2006 under PDP, our children stayed at home for three years without going to school, owing to non payment of workers salaries. But APGA Government in Anambra State have restored back education in Anambra State, our children now come first in international competition.

“Before 2006, PDP government in Anambra State could not pay workers salaries, but today, APGA government in Anambra State not only pays salaries of workers on 24th of every month, she also gives other incentives and entitlements.

“Before 2006, PDP government in Anambra State burnt Government House and other establishments, but since 2006 APGA took over Anambra State, it has rebuilt all the burnt building and continued constructing more till date.

“The coming of APGA brought all these change in Anambra State.

“Since time of PDP in Anambra, only PDP go to the Senate, lucky enough, APGA has produced a senator through me. Since my arrival, I have changed a lot in the last one year in the Senate. I have consistently defended the Igbo man before the Senate.

“I moved motion for the inclusion of a nominee from South East and South South in Federal Government planned reconstitution of EFCC.

“I attracted 40 projects for forty communities out of 58 communities in Anambra central within a year of my arrival to the Senate. Nkpor community got solar powered borehole, and work will start soon at the site”.

On 25th April 2019, Senator Victor Umeh started fulfilling his promise as the official site handover of the solar powered borehole project at Nkpor Civic Centre, Nkpor Uno, Idemili North was performed.The solar powered borehole project comes complete with an overhead tank and retriculation system.

The official site handover at Nkpor Civic centre was witnessed by the transition chairman of Idemmili North, Raphael Asha Nnabuife, Hon Chris Ogham, executives of the town union, representatives of the project, representatives of Senator Victor Umeh and village leaders.

This is one project among 40 projects attracted by Senator Victor Umeh for the forty communities out of 58 communities in Anambra central within a year.