Sen Orji eulogies late ex-President Shagari

Like this: Like Loading...

Sen. T. A. Orji of Abia Central Senatorial District said he received with utter bewilderment the sudden demise of the first Nigerian Democratically elected President, Alhaji Usman Aliyu Shehu Shagari.In a release he personally authored and made available to newsmen in Umuahia, Sen Orji said: “It came as a rude shock to me because there was no news of illness.“This goes to amplify the saying that the righteous die not but sleep.“Here was an outstanding Nigerian statesman, who elevated nation above self and worked to keep the nation one.“The democracy we enjoy today is directly traced to his enigmatic and indefatigable desire to put the country on the same footing with other nations of the world.“It is sad that having followed and contributed towards the success of the 2019 elections, he will not be present to see it come to pass.“I want to say that by way of celebrating this icon of democracy and transparent leadership, those saddled with organising the 2019 elections must do all within their powers to ensure that his desire for transparency and fairness is propagated”.The Senator also commiserated with His Excellency, President Muhammad Buhari, the Federal Government of Nigeria, the immediate and extended family of Shagari, the governor of Sokoto state, “my good friend and colleague in the Red Chamber Sen. Wammako, and the good people of that state to take heart because it is the necessary journey that all human beings must take without exception”.