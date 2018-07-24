Sen. Orji to challenge Otti’s statement in court

The immediate past Governor of Abia State, and the Senator representing Abia Central district, Chief Theodore Orji has concluded plans to seek remedy at a law court to challenge the statement that he coerced the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), under gun point to reverse itself over the 2015 Abia governorship poll in favour of the incumbent Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu.

The statement was allegedly credited to the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), during the 2015 governorship election in Abia State Dr. Alex Otti by a national newspaper, (not Daily Times) while declaring his intention for 2019 gubernatorial race in Aba last Friday.

Orji who spoke to newsmen in Umuahia immediately after Otti’s claim, through his Liaison Officer, Hon. Ifeanyi Umere, threatened legal action against Otti if he fails to retract the claims, stating that Dr. Otti lied and had only resorted to cheap blackmail having lost out at the poll.