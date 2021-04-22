Sen Ogba, No amount of insecurity will stop Igbo presidency in 2023

Despite the growing violence in the South East, Senator Obinna Ogba of the Ebonyi Central Senatorial District has stated that the election of an Igbo president for Nigeria in 2023 is unavoidable.

He insisted that the South-East would produce the next president, stating that no amount of instability in the area would prevent the Igbo people from taking their turn at the presidency.

“It is the turn of the South-East to produce the next president, nobody is contesting that,” Ogba said at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday after a motion he sponsored on the incessant killings in Ebonyi State. Under the guise of instability, no ethnic nationality can deny the region its right.

“Now, since the prospect of the presidency coming to Igbo land has increased, people want to transform Igbo land into a terrorist training ground.

“The Igbo are builders, not nation breakers. We are not violent people. So, we must find out the cause of the violent spree, kidnappings, and all other acts of criminality in the region.”

He urged Nigerians not to use violence and crisis to measure the character of the Igbos, as those negative traits were not in their character.

“Of all things you can accuse the Igbo of, getting money through kidnapping and uncle for ransom is not one of them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ogba stressed the need for the Federal Government to intervene and arrest the senseless killings, destruction of properties, and other vices to save Nigerians from hardships associated with banditry.

This comes after a similar call by the President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor, who earlier blamed enemies of the South East for being behind the new wave of violence.

Obiozor had alleged that some people were working hard to turn Igbo land into a terrorist enclave, as the idea of having a president of Igbo extraction in Nigeria was fast gaining acceptability.