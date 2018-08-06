Sen Ndume criticized EFCC for preferential treatment to Ekweremadu

Senator Ali Ndume (APC Borno) has criticized the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over what he described as preferential treatment given to the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, during the latter’s honouring of EFCC invitation.

According to Ndume, there is no basis for the EFCC to treat Ekweremadu with what he called ‘kid gloves treatment’ when such action was not extended to other senators during their visits to the EFCC.

Ndume stated this on Sunday during an interview with the Daily Times in Abuja.

He said,” There is no basis for the EFCC to give special treatment to Ekweremadu when other senators including David Mark, Stella Oduah, Peter Nwaoboshi, David Jang and others did not get that treatment when they honoured EFCC’s invitation.

“ The Deputy Senate President told the EFCC operatives during his second day appearance on Wednesday that he was not feeling fine and they released him, asking him to come back when he is fit for questioning.

“ He should have been taken to an hospital under the care of the EFCC. That was what happened during the invitation of other senators by the EFCC.

“Every Senator is equal during invitation. There should be no preferential treatment to Ekweremadu or any senator. We are all equal before the law. When I was invited by the DSS during the allegations of involvement in insurgent activities before I was discharged and acquitted, I did not receive any preferential treatment”.

The Daily Times recalls that the EFCC had last Tuesday quizzed Ekweremadu, asking him to explain how he acquired some of his undeclared assets.

Ekweremadu, who reported at the headquarters of the commission in line with the invitation extended to him, was held back for couple of hours.

The operatives were said to have asked him questions on his choice properties in Nigeria, United States of America and United Arab Emirates, which they claimed were acquired with proceeds of crime while the politician is in public office.

But Ekweremadu was later released at about 7.30pm by the EFCC on administrative bail. He was asked to report back on Wednesday for further clarification on the said assets.

The assets for which the Ekweremadu is being questioned were reportedly discovered by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property.

Some of the choice houses, which have come under EFCC’s searchlight in the last one year, include those in the UAE marked: EGG1/1/114 and EGG1/1/115 Emirates Garden, Apartment DFB/12/B 1204 Park Towers, Flat 3604, MAG214 and Villa No.148, MAEEN1 The Lakes, Emirate Hills.

The others are: Boulevard 3901, two flats of Burij Side Boulevard, The Signature; and Room 1903, Hotel Downtown.

In the United Kingdom, the politician is reported to have acquired: Flat 4 Varsity Court, Homer Street, WIH 4NW London and 52 Ayleston Avenue, NW6, London, while he allegedly secured choice houses namely: 4507 Stella Street, Bellavida Estate, Kissimmee, Florida; 2747 Club Cortile Circle, Kissimmee, Florida and 2763 Club Cortile Circle, Kissimmee, Florida in the United States.

Meanwhile, Ekweremadu has denied owning the houses and claims the allegations are politically motivated in relation to the 2019 elections.

In a statement by his Media aide, Uche Anichukwu, Ekweremadu said he had nothing to hide and would be victorious over his opponents.

“The attention of the Office of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has been drawn to a motion ex-parte filed by Festus Keyamo on behalf of the so-called Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property for an order to temporarily forfeit assets it claimed the Senator did not declare with the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB.

“Senator Ekweremadu, however, wishes to state unequivocally that he declared all his assets with the Code of Conduct Bureau as required by law.”