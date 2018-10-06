Sen Nakudu wins APC Jigawa central senatorial ticket

Senator Sabo Nakudu (APC -Jigawa Central) on Thursday, won the primary election for his senatorial ticket to contest in the 2019 elections.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Mr Ambiye Issa, said Nakudu scored 1,170 votes to defeat his only opponent, Mr Yusif Galambi, who garnered 1,012 votes.

Issa said that 2,219 delegates from the senatorial district were accredited, 13 votes declared invalid and 2,195 votes cast during the exercise.

Also commenting, the Chairman, Local Organising Committee of the party, Alhaji Umar Namadi, commended the two candidates for exhibiting sportsmanship, during and after the election.

Namadi urged Galambi to accept the defeat in good faith and support the winner to ensure a responsible representation.

“Both candidates are capable, so I congratulate them and the result is accepted by each and everyone, as you can see the difference is not much.

“Therefore, it shows that the election is free, fair and transparent,” Namadi said.