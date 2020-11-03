Sen Murray-Bruce pushes for relocation of Lagos capital to Eko Atlantic, gives reasons

Senator representing Bayelsa East constituency, Ben Murray-Bruce has explained why the government of Lagos State should relocate its capital from Ikeja to Eko Atlantic, Daily Times reports.

The senator who released a video on his twitter handle on Tuesday, November 3, said that the city is shapen the new Lagos.

“”Eko Atlantic is a free trade zone making it the future of Lagos.”

See Video below,