Sen Murray-Bruce pushes for relocation of Lagos capital to Eko Atlantic, gives reasons

Senator representing Bayelsa East constituency, Ben Murray-Bruce has explained why the government of Lagos State should relocate its capital from Ikeja to Eko Atlantic, Daily Times reports.
The senator who released a video on his twitter handle on Tuesday, November 3, said that the city is shapen the new Lagos.
“”Eko Atlantic is a free trade zone making it the future of Lagos.”
I call on the government of Lagos State to move its capital from Ikeja to the Eko Atlantic, and this is why. @jidesanwoolu @followlasg pic.twitter.com/ZzeomuHccU— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) November 3, 2020
