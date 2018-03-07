Sen. Gemade charges Benue journalists, indigenes to work for unity, interest of the state

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Housing and Urban Development, Engineer Barnabas A.

Gemade has identified unity as the only tool that would continue to put Benue state on the part of progress.

This was as he charged Benue Journalists and indigenes of the state especially the elites to embrace the culture of respect and mutual understanding for each other.

Sen. Gemade stated this when members of Benue Journalists’ Forum Nigeria (BJFN) paid him a courtesy visit at the National Assembly recently in Abuja.

Addressing the journalists, he called on the people to work for the interest of Benue and champion ideas that will attract more federal and international presence to the state.

Gemade who represents Benue North East at the senate also charged the people to avoid ethnic, religious and political sentiments in anything they do and focus on building bridges of unity.

The senator advised Benue Journalists’ whom he described as “critical stakeholders” in Benue to use their pens for the overall development of the state and Nigeria at large.

On development, he pledged his commitment to continued engaging relevant stakeholders on the infrastructural development of Benue and beyond.

Responding, National President of the Forum, Joseph Saater Undu on behalf of members urged Gemade to remain steadfast in all that would have direct impact on the wellbeing of the people.

Undu said the group was committed to the welfare of professional Journalists from Benue and the unity of the whole state.