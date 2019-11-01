President, Christian Legislators Fellowship of Nigeria (CLFN), Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha, has predicted that Nigeria will overcome its current security challenges.

He stated this during the 10th anniversary of the national prayer breakfast organised by the fellowship in Abuja on Thursday.

READ ALSO Ajaokuta steel coy can employ 10, 000 workers – Society



Bwacha, who represents Taraba South Senatorial District, said that the country would overcome its security challenges if the citizens took to prayer.

“With the security, leadership and economic challenges confronting the country, we shall overcome. It requires our prayers” he said.

The senator said that the benefit of the prayer programme is that of reawakening, added that citizens cannot afford to be careless about their Christian life given the circumstances of the times.

“We are admonished to pray without ceasing for our nation Nigeria and when we pray, the Lord who is a prayer answering God will answer us,” Sen. Bwacha said.

He said that it is a privilege for him in life as the president of the fellowship to discover the true God and how to serve him properly while in the corridor of power.

“This shows that God is not the exclusive preserve of the lowly in society as erroneously presumed in the secular world. In all walks of life, we must fish for souls in reconciliation to the cross. Let us not see God as existing only for the lower class of men.

“I encourage those in the position of authority to serve God; not to do so have implications against our lives and those we represent,” the senator said.

Sen. Bwacha, who said that leaders of the country were strategically, placed called on the three arms of government not to be nonchalant in things of the kingdom.

“According to the Bible, when the righteous are on the throne, the people rejoice. This means to make our people rejoice we must bring God into our lives and governance.

” I invite you to come to Jesus to lift up in this country because He is the Living Lord and Saviour of humanity. Let’s call upon Him in prayers over Nigeria and we shall overcome all our challenges in our daily lives, family, church and our nation Nigeria,” he added.

The guest speaker, Pastor Paul Rika of Holiness Revival Movement Worldwide (HOREMOW) spoke on the theme: “The fullness of time” and took the bible reading from Galatians 4:1-5

He described the fullness of time as the appointed time for God who is the master planner of humans and called on Nigerians to utilise their time for God and see His manifestations in their lives.

Also, the member House of Representatives, Rep. Kwamati Laori said that the event is a way of God showing that he has accepted and answered the prayers of Nigerians.

“The prayer session has started and it is continuing. This prayer breakfast is a very powerful programme that unites and brings us together so that we can pray for this nation and leaders so that our country can be sustained on the part of righteousness.

“This is just like the Scriptures say when the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice. The essence of the prayer is to ensure that we do our own part and lift up this nation and its leaders unto God do so that the nation can have a righteous direction,” he said.