Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele has felicitated with Chief Afe Babalola on his 90th birthday.

Sen. Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District where Babalola hails from, extolled the virtues of the legal icon, describing him as an embodiment of remarkable legacies to Ekiti, the legal profession and humanity as a whole.

In a statement he personally signed in Abuja on Monday, the lawmaker said Babalola even at the age of 90 has not looked back in giving back to the society through uplifting the downtrodden and purposeful leadership.

The senator also identified the establishment of the world-class Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) as one of the enduring legacies which the nonagenarian would long be remembered for.

He also attributed his rise from a humble background to national recognition to hard work, dedication and the grace of God.

“Any keen reader of his enviable story in the last five decades or more would of course, readily admit that Chief Afe Babalola is a unique profile in dramatic trajectory from grass to grace.

“Aare is an ebullient and iconic personality who did not have the childhood luxury of being born with a silver spoon. He does not even fall in the category of those young men who had fortune smiling on them on a platter of gold.

“But today, he is a highly respected professional giant, an award winning technocrat, a renowned legal luminary, a successful business mogul, a superb elder statesman, a revered community leader, a compassionate and unrelenting philanthropist and above all, a life coach and mentor to many accomplished gentlemen and ladies of repute,” he said.

Sen. Bamidele urged the generation of younger Nigerians to emulate the resilience and industry of Babalola, which he said enabled him to conquer his environment.