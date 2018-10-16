Sen Adeleke, 4 others charged with exam malpractices

The Federal Government has charged Senator Ademola Adeleke (PDP, Osun West) and four others before the Federal High Court, Abuja, for allegedly engaging in examination malpractices.

Senator Adeleke is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Osun State during the recent election in the state where he lost to Gboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeleke is presently challenging the outcome of the governorship poll before the Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Osogbo.

But Senator Adeleke and others were accused in a four-count charge filed in the name of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of alleged involvement in fraudulent act through impersonation, registering as students of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Ojo-Aro, Osun State that enabled them sit for the National Examination Council (NECO) examination of June/July 2017.

Other charged with Adeleke, in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/156/2018, are Sikiru Adeleke, Alhaji Aregbesola Mufutau (Principal of the school), Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo (school Registrar) and Dare Samuel Olutope (teacher).

The matter has been assigned to Justice I. E. Ekpo while Senator Adeleke and other accused persons will be arraigned before the judge on October 31, 2018.