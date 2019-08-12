Sen. Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa West) has called on Nigerians to reject divisive calls by some unpatriotic elements.

He urged Nigerians to engage in activities that would promote peace, unity progress and development of the country.

Adamu made the appeal on Sunday while speaking with newsmen in Keffi.

He said that the nation can only achieve meaningful progress and development in an atmosphere of peace and stability, hence the need for Nigerians to embrace peace.

The lawmaker said that peace is priceless and non-negotiable while urging all and sundry to embrace togetherness.

Adamu,nwho is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture, also urged the Muslim Ummah and other Nigerians to pray fervently for peace, unity and for the development of the country.

“I congratulate Muslim faithful on the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“Let Nigerians engage in activities that will bind us together as we must stay together irrespective of our affiliations in the interest of peace and development.

“Nigerians should always make statements that would promote our peace and togetherness,” he said.

Besides, Adamu urged Nigerians to support the present administration to enable the leaders deliver on the much needed dividends of democracy to the electorate.

“We should wish our leaders well and support them so that together we can take the country to the next level of development,” he added.

He also appealed to Nigerians to continue to live in peace, be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations.

The senator restated his commitment to provide quality leadership to his constituents and Nigerians at large for the overall development of the country. (NAN)