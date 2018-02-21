Sen. Abdullahi Adamu suspended

The Northern Senators Forum has removed Senator Abdullahi Adamu, as the Chairman of the Forum and replaced him with Senator Aliyu Wamakko.

During plenary on Wednesday, the Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ike Ekweremadu read a letter on the floor announcing the removal of Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The Senate spokesman and Senator Shehu Sani who briefed journalists explained that Senator Abdullahi Adamu was suspended because he allegedly mismanaged N70 million belonging to northern senators.

He added that the Senate is not targeting Senator Adamu because he disagreed with the Senate‘s resolution on the sequence of elections.

Until his removal, Senator Adamu was a former Minister for State, Ministry of Works and Housing, a member of the Executive Council and a Senator in the 7th National Assembly.