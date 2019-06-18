Seme customs intercept parcels of cannabis concealed under corpse

…Generates over N2.793 Billion revenue in three months

Chioma Joseph

A total of 55 parcels of cannabis, concealed in a sienna bus conveying a corpse, was intercepted at Owode by operatives of the Nigerian Customs Service, Seme Command.

Disclosing this was the Controller Seme Area Command, Comptroller Mohammed Uba during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Uba said operatives at Owode had stopped the sienna on routine stop and search, when they discovered it was carrying a corpse.

It was gathered that the operatives who suspected the body language of the driver of the vehicle, had subjected the vehicle to a thorough examination, where the parcels of cannabis were discovered under the corpse.

While disclosing that another 1, 582 parcels of cannabis concealed in an Indome Noodles truck was also intercepted, Uba said the agency will not relent in its anti-smuggling operation, as it is in the best interest of the larger society.

While handing over the total of 1,686 parcels of cannabis, seized by the command in the last three months to the officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Uba said the illicit substance had a street value of of over N30 Million.

Receiving the seized cannabis, The Area Commander NDLEA Seme Border, Udofong Essien said, ” it is quiet a unique day, to witness this quantum of seizure by the NCS.

In a lay man’s understanding, the customs is just there to generate revenue, but it goes beyond that.

We know that drug is the parent of all crime, what customs have done is beyond revenue generation, they are contributing immensely to National security.

” If you take this away from circulation, many of our youths will be safe from the harmful effect of drugs and most of the crimes that would have being committed after taking these drugs, would have been nipped in the bud. That is a clear case of prevention is better than cure.

” Drug abuse is also a public health issue, apart from giving youths the impetus to commit crime, it destroys our youths. It has become obvious that no single agency can do it alone.

NDLEA will go further, we will go after those connected with the seizures, we will investigate and charge the suspects to court, after which we will destroy the drugs.”

Reviewing the activities of the command in the last three months, the Controller said the command had generated over N2.793 Billion in revenue and seizures, while six suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures made.

While giving details on other seizures made by the command, Uba said, ” The Officers and men of the command had in various operations taken full advantage of available resources to increase revenue collection,suppression of smuggling, facilitation of legitimate trade and improving community service.

“Similarly,the intensified operation of the enforcement unit has drastically reduced smuggling activities to the barest minimum. Between March and today, 11 exotic vehicles, 8,304 bags of 50kg rice were seized.

A truck loaded with 493 bags of expired baby diapers, 2,000 cartons of expired biscuits, 410 sacks of school bags were seized.

On the other seizures made by the command, he said several Jerry cans of vegetable oil, bags of sugar, cartons of alcoholic drinks, PMS, textiles, used cloths and medicament were also seized.

Speaking further on the readiness of the command to fight smuggling in the area, Uba also called on well-meaning Nigerians to be patriotic by giving useful information.

” The command is determined to detect, arrest and prosecute those who fail to comply with the extent regulations, as their failure will be a cause for regret.

I call on patriotic citizens to support the command by reporting any smuggling activity or any relevant information that will assist the command in discharging its statutory obligations,” he stated.