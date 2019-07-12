Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Relief materials worth millions of naira have been distributed to victims of the 2018 flood disaster in Oleh, headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta state.

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) officials who made the distribution on behalf of the state government in Oleh, said 200 knapsack sprayers, agricultural chemicals were distributed to the victims, many of whom are farmers.

Head of the NEMA team, Mrs. Gladys Omoefe, who spoke to journalists, disclosed that the beneficiaries were mainly farmers, whose crops were destroyed by flood in 2018, disclosing that the relief materials included a cash presentation of N100, 000 to each of the beneficiaries to alleviate the sufferings of the affected persons.

She said that the 2018 flood disaster affected areas such as:Iyede, Ozoro and some parts of Owheologbo where crops were completely destroyed.

Investigation revealed that Isoko South and North, Okpanam, some parts of Agbor and Asaba were heavily affected by the 2018 flood disaster where several houses apart from farm crops were swept away and destroyed.

Further investigation revealed that many of the victims who were rendered homeless by the flood disaster sought refuge in neighbouring communities were they have been staying before they received the relief materials.

A beneficiary, Ejiro Oghenevo thanked the state government through SEMA, , saying that the materials came timely when they were almost losing hope of recouping their losses.

“We are grateful to the Delta state government for the immense help for us to get back to life after the destruction of our farm crops and our houses, and we were almost hopeless, but thank God for using the state government,” Oghenevo said