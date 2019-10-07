The Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema has stated that selfless service could open doors of prosperity.

Onyema, who said this while receiving the 2019 Humanitarian Service Award on Sunday, also said he decided to airlift stranded Nigerians from South Africa because of his passion and vow to God.

While appreciating the award given to him at the Trinity House, Victoria Island, Lagos, he urged the youths to develop strong faith in their country stressing that, “although the economy might be bad, there was still plenty in the midst of lack.”

He said, “This country is blessed. All you need to do is to exercise patience, trust in God and exercise your brain a little bit.

“I am giving you a business secret here. Find that which is very challenging. Look for challenges people don’t have solutions to and be the first person to proffer solutions to them and you are on your way to becoming a billionaire,” he said.

Onyema, added that 503 Nigerians had so far been brought back from South Africa, adding that his firm was awaiting the Federal Government’s instruction to evacuate more.