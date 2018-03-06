We are self sufficient in rice production – Kebbi Govt.

The Kebbi State Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Garba Muhammed Dandiga has disclosed that the State has attained self-sufficiency in rice production.

The Commissioner disclosed yesterday to a team of journalists, who accompanied the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed while on a visit to Suru rice farm believed to be the largest farm in the country.

He said: “I can say that we are now self-sufficiency in rice production. But we still aspire more because we want a situation, where Kebbi State can provide Nigeria 50% of its rice requirement”.

Dandiga said that 16 Local Governments are in massive rice production in the State, which is why Kebbi State has succeeded in achieving self-sufficiency in rice, pointing that the State is targeting about 2.5 million metric tons of rice this year as against 1 million tons produced in the previous year.

He noted that the State always opts for production of paddy during the Dry season, observing that dry season is more favorable to rice farmers in Kebbi vis-à-vis rainy season, which paralyses farming activities as a result of heavy flooding in the State.

“As I said, 16 Local Governments are in serious rice production, and this year, we are expecting a record of 2.5 million tons of rice. But more importantly, we produce more paddy during the Dry season than the Rainy season because if you come here during the Rainy season, it’s always flooded”, he said.

The Commissioner also stated that the State government has procured about 300 tractors, 200 reapers, 100 threshers with a view to ensuring mechanized farming and accelerate the growth of agricultural produce in the State.