See the beautiful letter UNIPORT VC wrote to Richard Nyong

By Mutiat Alli

Several universities in Nigeria have produced some of the brightest minds, and it’s not in any way an anomaly to have them point to several alumni who are flying their flags brilliantly and portraying themselves as excellent ambassadors of their Alma Mata.

In the same vein, the University of Port-Harcourt has not been left out of celebrating her great products from time to time.

Last week, the management and staff of UNIPORT felicitated with one of its impeccable ambassadors, the savvy real estate mogul and the mastermind behind the revolutionary real estate brand, Lekki Gardens Estates – Mr Richard Nyong.

The man who has made unrivalled impact in the real estate sector, with a huge footprint across the nation. It’s little wonder the university management have deemed it fit to celebrate him during his recently concluded 40th birthday.

Richard Nyong, the founder and CEO of Lekki Gardens, is a revolutionary Real Estate Developer in Nigeria and at just 40 years old, he has achieved a level of success that is best described as stellar.

Despite his very humble beginnings, he has described an education at the University of Port-Harcourt as one of the vital shaping moments in his life.

On his 40th birthday, the University of Port-Harcourt felicitated with him on his landmark age. In the message they sent, they expressed their delight to be associated with him. They also extolled the excellent trails he has blazed since he graduated from the school in 2004.

They agreed that he had continued to make giant strides in the real estate sector, noting the huge economic difference that his efforts had made in the lives of millions of Nigerians.

It’s a thing of delight to carry the school’s torch with such grace, something the school said was worthy of emulation. More young people have been asked to look up to him.

In their final remark in the message, the school celebrated him and his uncommon achievement and wished him more progress to come in the following years.