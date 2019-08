Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as ‘The Rock’, married his longtime girlfriend of 12 years, Lauren Hashian, in a secret Hawaiian wedding.

The 47-year-old actor announced the happy news via Instagram by sharing two romantic photographs from the romantic ceremony alongside the caption: “We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed).”

The 34 years mother of two, wore a white fitted net gown as she strike pose with her partner for many years.