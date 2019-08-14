Moses Oyediran, Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has visited the Umuogbua Ihe tunnel along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway by Awgu Local Government Area, which serves as a hideout and escape route for kidnappers operating in the area.

Gov. Ugwuanyi also visited the Ihe-Agbogugu-Ogbaku-Amurri and Isu-Awaa-Agbudu Forests in the same local government area, ordering the immediate demolition of Agbogugu and Isu-Awaa-Agbudu caves to enhance the security of the areas.

The governor equally inspected the ongoing construction of a military base along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway by Umuogbua Ihe, Awgu Local Government Area and further directed that the bushes around the tunnel/kidnappers’ den should be cleared immediately.

Ugwuanyi, who was taken round the locations by the Chairman of Awgu Local Government Area, Stanley Okeke, members representing Awgu North and South State Constituencies, Mrs. Jane Eneh and Johnson Chukwuobasi, respectively and other stakeholders of the council, disclosed that a joint security patrol team will commence an extensive surveillance of the affected areas to ensure maximum security and strict compliance with the directives.