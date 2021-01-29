Security situation under my watch was largely stabilized –Buratai

By Doosuur Iwambe

The immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has said that the security situation across the country was largely stabilized under his watch.

This is just as the ex-army chief disclosed that the Nigerian Army will never remain the same after his exit.

Speaking during his official hand-over to his successor, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru at the army headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, Buratai noted that the army will not remain the same owing to his transformational leadership and landmark achievements.

According to him, he was able to reposition the army with intelligence gathering techniques and equipment.

He further disclosed how he was nearly retired by former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, 21 years ago at the rank of major.

Buratai, who described his attainment of the rank of lieutenant general and chief of army staff as historic, thanked President Muhamamadu Buhari for finding him worthy, adding he counts himself lucky to have been chosen.

“Former President Olusegun Obasanjo almost retired me 21 years ago when I was a major.

My retirement after 40 years of service is historic, hence, calls for gratitude,” he added.

While thanking troops serving home and abroad, Buratai added that his administration will be remembered for improved professionalism, improved responsiveness to personnel welfare and responsiveness to the country’s democratic system.

On his part, the new Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, solicited the support of soldiers and officers to reposition the army.

He thanked President Buhari for finding him worthy to serve.

The Daily Times recalls that President Buhari had on January 26, announced the sack of service chiefs.

He then named Leo Irabor as the new Chief of Defence Staff; Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff, A.Z. Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff, and I.O. Amao, Chief of Air Force. The sack of the outgone service chiefs followed renewed cries by Nigerians for their removal.