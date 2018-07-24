Security siege on Saraki, Ekweremadu’s residences threat to democracy -CNPP

…As Turaki welcome defection of APC senators to PDP

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has described the sustained rancorous relationship between the legislative arm of government and the executive as a threat to the nation’s democracy.

The CNPP in a statement jointly signed by its National Chairman, Alhaji Balarabe Musa and the Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu urged “all Nigerian security agencies to stop meddling into the political affairs of the country and allow democratic forces to freely operate like in every other democracy.

“The barricade of the residence of the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki and that of the Deputy President of the Senate, Chief Ike Ekweremadu is the culmination of the altercation between the executive and the legislative arms of government in the country.”

The umbrella body of all registered political parties and associations stated this while reacting to the security barricade of the residential houses of both Saraki and Ekweremadu in Abuja on Tuesday morning.

“No democracy will survive in an atmosphere of unbridled interference by the executive in the affairs of the legislative chambers, using the coercive forces at its disposal to muzzle dissenting voices and distort free flow of democratic forces and freedom to associate.

“The constitution of Nigeria, which both the executive and legislative members swore to uphold guarantees freedom of association and right to hold opinion and it will be detrimental to the deepening of our democracy for security agencies to deny any Nigerian these rights, rather all security forces are to ensure that these rights are respected,” the CNPP stated.

In a related development, frontline presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN has welcomed the development at the National Assembly in which some All Progressives Congress (APC) Senators have defected to the PDP, thereby giving PDP a clear majority in the Senate.

Turaki, in a statement signed by Mr. Sola Atere, Director, Media & Publicity, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki Presidential Campaign Organisation described the development as the beauty of democracy heartily welcomed the Senators back to their ‘natural home’.

He said their coming back to PDP will further strengthen the resolve of the party to rescue Nigerians from the despotic, clueless and nepotistic APC government that has unleashed poverty, insecurity, killings and economic strangulation on Nigerians.